Plastic materials exports witness record 69.02 % increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Plastic materials exports during first three months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 69.02 percent as compared to exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Sep 2021, Plastic materials worth US$ 86,952 exported as compared to exports worth US$ 51,446 during same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Chemicals and Pharmaceutical products increased by 61.91 percent, worth of US$ 362,493 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 223,886 of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Other Chemicals exports also increased by 94.25 per cent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded at worth US$201,113 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded as US$104,047.

During the period under review, Pharmaceutical Products exports increased by 7.36 percent, worth US$ 73,428 exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 68,393 of same period of last year.