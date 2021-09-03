UrduPoint.com

Plastic Materials Exports Witnessed Record Increase 59.28%

Plastic materials exports witnessed record increase 59.28%

The exports of Plastic materials during the first month of FY 2021-22 grew by 59.28 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The exports of Plastic materials during the first month of FY 2021-22 grew by 59.28 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 21, Plastic materials worth US $ 30,100 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 18,897 of the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Chemicals and Pharma products were increased by 61.37 percent, worth the US $ 121,152 were exported as compared to worth the US $ 75,078 of the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the exports of Onyx manufactured increased by 118.47 percent, worth the US $ 627 thousand were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing the US $ 287 of the same period of last year.

During the period under view, Other chemicals exports increased by 111.13 percent as worth US $ 66,760 were exported in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing the US $ 31,620 of the same period of last year.

