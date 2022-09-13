Plastic recycling sector seeks industry status

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to grant industry status to plastic recycling sector, considered as green industry across the globe, to reap maximum benefits from it

Talking to representatives of Polymer Waste Importers and Recycling Association (PWIRA) here at the FPCCI regional office, the FPCCI Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that the plastic recycling sector had significant importance in all countries.

During the meeting PWIRA delegation highlighted that plastic recycling sector promised one billion US Dollars substitution with recyclables, provided the government extended full support to plastic recycling sector. They demanded of the government to facilitate the import of cheaper alternative recyclable materials which reduced cost of doing business/manufacturing and electricity consumption by 30 percent, besides increasing green substitution to enter the lucrative international export market.

Qureshi assured the delegation of the FPCCI's full cooperation to get resolve their problems and said that Pakistan's plastic recycling sector employed over one million people in its ecosystem including more than 200,000 scavengers in the plastic collection phase and in sorting, recycling and upstream phase, where finished goods are produced such as polyester clothing/textiles, flooring, automotives, footwear, agriculture, packaging and many more.

He said that recycling industry was considered as green industry across the globe and backed by their respective governments through incentives and benefits in the shape of rebates, green loans and tax incentives etc.

Nadeem Qureshi said that plastic recycling and sustainability were directly related to a clean environment and this industry had great potential. The government should take appropriate steps to redress the problems as there was an excellent opportunity for value-added finished products' exports and Pakistan should take advantage of it, he concluded.

PWIARA was represented by the FPCCI Standing Committee Convener Atif Mughal, Deputy Convener Asif Sarwar and PWIARA former chairman Muhammad Asif.