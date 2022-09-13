UrduPoint.com

Plastic Recycling Sector Seeks Industry Status

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Plastic recycling sector seeks industry status

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to grant industry status to plastic recycling sector, considered as green industry across the globe, to reap maximum benefits from it

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to grant industry status to plastic recycling sector, considered as green industry across the globe, to reap maximum benefits from it.

Talking to representatives of Polymer Waste Importers and Recycling Association (PWIRA) here at the FPCCI regional office, the FPCCI Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that the plastic recycling sector had significant importance in all countries.

During the meeting PWIRA delegation highlighted that plastic recycling sector promised one billion US Dollars substitution with recyclables, provided the government extended full support to plastic recycling sector. They demanded of the government to facilitate the import of cheaper alternative recyclable materials which reduced cost of doing business/manufacturing and electricity consumption by 30 percent, besides increasing green substitution to enter the lucrative international export market.

Qureshi assured the delegation of the FPCCI's full cooperation to get resolve their problems and said that Pakistan's plastic recycling sector employed over one million people in its ecosystem including more than 200,000 scavengers in the plastic collection phase and in sorting, recycling and upstream phase, where finished goods are produced such as polyester clothing/textiles, flooring, automotives, footwear, agriculture, packaging and many more.

He said that recycling industry was considered as green industry across the globe and backed by their respective governments through incentives and benefits in the shape of rebates, green loans and tax incentives etc.

Nadeem Qureshi said that plastic recycling and sustainability were directly related to a clean environment and this industry had great potential. The government should take appropriate steps to redress the problems as there was an excellent opportunity for value-added finished products' exports and Pakistan should take advantage of it, he concluded.

PWIARA was represented by the FPCCI Standing Committee Convener Atif Mughal, Deputy Convener Asif Sarwar and PWIARA former chairman Muhammad Asif.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Exports Import Chambers Of Commerce Agriculture Market All From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

DRAP launches countrywide crackdown against spurio ..

DRAP launches countrywide crackdown against spurious, unregistered drugs

3 minutes ago
 Petition filed in Supreme Court seeking stoppage o ..

Petition filed in Supreme Court seeking stoppage of defamation of state institut ..

3 minutes ago
 Islamia University Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor lays ..

Islamia University Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor lays foundation stone of mosque be ..

4 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia sends 180 tons of aid to Pakistan's f ..

Saudi Arabia sends 180 tons of aid to Pakistan's flood victims

4 minutes ago
 Father, daughter killed in roof collapse

Father, daughter killed in roof collapse

4 minutes ago
 Quality education, suitable job opportunities for ..

Quality education, suitable job opportunities for next generation top priority: ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.