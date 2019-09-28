Plea for extension in ITRs filling date

(@imziishan)

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai has urged the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi to extend the deadline for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) from September 30 to October 31

The FPCCI Chief, in a statement issued here Saturday, said that a large number of business community members could not file their ITR due to a various reasons.

Achakzai said it will help the tax payers in discharging their tax liability well in time without penalty on the one hand and increase in government exchequer on the other hand.