PLGMEA demands permission of double shift for handling export orders: Chairman PLGMEA

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PLGMEA) has urged the government to exempt the export-oriented units in Punjab from lockdown restrictions on Saturdays too, besides allowing them to work in double shifts to complete their export orders under full SOPs.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, PLGMEA Chief Syed Nadeem Abbas observed that export-oriented units were fully aware of COVID-19 and were strictly following the SOPs of the government.

He said the implementation of social distancing during industrial operations could be observed in a better way in double shifts without reducing the size of workforce to avoid massive unemployment in this crucial time.

He said exporters were highly perturbed and want to complete their pending export orders. The enhanced working days will allow them to complete export consignments and send shipments to avoid colossal financial losses, he added.

Nadeem Abbas said the govt had taken an appreciable step by allowing operations to the export-oriented industries and this relief should be extended also on Saturdays, besides allowing working at least in two shifts, as the foreign exchange earning industry may suffer up to 30 percent export loss in present circumstances.

"The export industry is the backbone of economy and playing a great role in providing employment and revenue", he said and added that allowing double shifts and enhancing working days would be a great favour that would enable them to face the challenges posed by coronavirus.

The PLGMEA chairman said the closure of industries and economic activities was not a solution to stop the spread of COVID-19, as the more important was to take protective and precautionary measures in operating businesses to ensure the safety of people and continuity of business. He stressed the need for collective efforts to mitigate the challenges and growth of export industry for sustainable socio-economic development.

To ensure smooth running of business operations of export-oriented industry and to save the economy from the impact of slowdown in the world economy due to COVID-19; PLGMEA request the government to consider PLGMEA recommendations to save the industry from a devastating crisis, he added.