PLGMEA Hosts Reception For SIAL Office-bearers

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM

PLGMEA hosts reception for SIAL office-bearers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik attended a ceremony organized by the Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturing and Export Association (PLGMEA) for the newly elected chairman and vice chairman of the Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL).

Addressing the participants, SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik congratulated newly elected SIAL Chairman Hassan Ali Bhatti and Vice Chairman Faraz Akram Awan.

The SIAL chairman and vice chairman expressed their commitment to elevate the standards of Sialkot International Airport.

“We are honored to take on these roles and are dedicated to building on the strong foundation laid by our predecessors. Our focus will be on enhancing operational efficiency, expanding our services, and ensuring the highest levels of safety and security for all our stakeholders,” they said.

The ceremony was attended by Group Leader Sialkot Business Community Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh, Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Wahub Jahangir, Vice President (VP) SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh and President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr. Mariam Nouman and the Sialkot business community.

