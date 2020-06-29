PLGMEA requests for lock-down exemptions for export-oriented industry on Saturdays

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PLGMEA) on Monday urged the government to exempt the export-oriented units in Punjab from lockdown restrictions on Saturdays too, besides allowing them to work in two shifts to complete their export orders under full SOPs.

PLGMEA Chief Syed Nadeem Abbas and former Chairman Mudassar Masood Chaudhry told media here that export-oriented units are fully aware of Covid-19 and strictly following the SOPs of the government. They added that implementation of the social distancing during industrial operations can be observed in a better way in two shifts without reducing the size of workforce to avoid massive unemployment in this crucial time.

They mentioned that exporters are perturbed and want to complete their pending export orders, citing that enhanced working days will allow them to complete export consignments and send shipments to avoid colossal financial losses.

They said the govt has taken an appreciable step by allowing operations to the export-oriented industries and this relief should be extended also on Saturdays, besides allowing working at least in two shifts, as the foreign exchange earning industry may suffer up to 30 per cent export loss in present circumstances.

"The export industry is the backbone of economy and playing a great role in providing employment and revenue", he said and added that allowing two shifts and enhancing working days would be a great favour that would enable them to face the challenges posed by coronavirus.

PLGMEA chairman and former chairman said the closure of industries and economic activities is not a solution to stop the spread of Covid-19, as the more important is to take protective and precautionary measures in operating businesses to ensure the safety of people and continuity of business.

They also stressed the need for collective efforts and wisdom to mitigate the challenges and growth of export industry for sustainable socio-economic development. They called for joint effort for support and growth of the industry to make Pakistan safe, productive and prosperous country. Country is facing an unprecedented and difficult times never experienced before, they said and asserted that Covid-19 pandemic has been disastrous for the export-oriented industry in Pakistan. The global economic slowdown due to corona pandemic and the financial losses to export industries are multiplying every day, they said.

With a view to ensure smooth running of business operations of export-oriented industry and to save the economy from the impact of slowdown in the world economy due to COVID-19, PLGMEA requests the government to please consider its recommendations to save the industry from a devastating crisis, they added.