PLPGMA for uniform rates for local, imported LPG

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan LPG Marketers Association (PLPGMA) on Tuesday appealed to the government to ensure uniform rate of GST and petroleum levy/regulatory duty on both domestic and imported LPG so that end user can benefit from a lower LPG price.

"Domestically produced LPG is subject to 17 per cent GST and Petroleum Levy of Rs. 4,669 per metric ton, whereas Imported LPG is subject to only 10 per cent GST and is exempt from Petroleum Levy/Regulatory Duty," PLPGMA Chairman Farooq Iftikhar told media here.

He highlighted that LPG, a poor man's fuel, was being used by people living in rural and far flung areas which lacked access to Sui gas. It was used by people with meagre incomes who want to cook with a clean fuel and don't use wood or biomass.

Approximately 70 per cent of Pakistan's LPG requirements was met through indigenous LPG production from refineries and gas fields, whereas the remaining 30 per cent was being imported. "The price for Indigenous Production is indexed to the highest international price benchmark of Saudi Aramco Contract Price, whereas most of the LPG imported in Pakistan is available at a discount to Saudi Aramco CP".

He said LPG producing fields had to shut down their operations or curtail production on several occasions as they were unable to compete with cheaper imports. This has not only lead to loss of revenue from LPG but also from natural gas and crude oil as production of all three is integrated from the wells.

"We understand that there is a need for imports to meet the shortfall, and are fully supportive of the essentialsupplies that need to be maintained. Incentives need to be provided to encourage investment and enhancement of local production, rather than facilitating imports.Therefore we appeal to the government to apply a uniform rate of GST and Petroleum Levy/Regulatory Duty on both domestic and imported LPG so that end user can benefit from a lower LPG price," he concluded.