UrduPoint.com

PM Accords In-principle Approval To Set Cotton Price This Year At Rs8500 Per 40kg

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 13, 2023 | 06:40 PM

PM accords in-principle approval to set cotton price this year at Rs8500 per 40kg

The total production of cotton this year is estimated at 12.77 million bales, while not only the area under cotton cultivation but also the yield per acre is expected to increase significantly.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday accorded in-principle approval to set the price of cotton at 8500 rupees per 40 kilogram for this year.

The approval was granted during a review meeting of the Agricultural Task Force that was held in Lahore on Monday with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on increasing the production of cotton and setting its support price.

The meeting was informed that last year there was a substantial reduction in cotton production due to floods, rains, shortage of canal water and fertilizer crisis. The total production of cotton this year is estimated at 12.77 million bales, while not only the area under cotton cultivation but also the yield per acre is expected to increase significantly.

The per acre coast of cotton and its comparison with other crops was also presented to the meeting.

The Prime Minister directed to submit the support price of cotton to the Economic Coordination Committee for approval at the earliest. He said the provincial governments should ensure the provision of fixed price of cotton to the farmers. He also directed the Federal government to provide all possible assistance to the provincial governments to implement the fixed support price.

The Prime Minister said the government is taking steps on priority basis to increase the per acre production of cotton. For this purpose, he directed the Ministry of National food Security to speedily complete its work in formulating proposals to increase the per acre yield of cotton.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Shortage Prime Minister Water Price Cotton All Government Million Rains

Recent Stories

Committee on austerity measures expresses concern ..

Committee on austerity measures expresses concern on use of vehicles above 1800c ..

12 minutes ago
 Kyndryl joins UAE Ministry of Economy’s NextGenF ..

Kyndryl joins UAE Ministry of Economy’s NextGenFDI Programme

20 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash calls on parliamentarians to promote ..

Saqr Ghobash calls on parliamentarians to promote tolerance, coexistence, peace

35 minutes ago
 Dubai Health Authority announces opening of member ..

Dubai Health Authority announces opening of membership for its electronic medica ..

50 minutes ago
 Region’s first Global Robotic MedTech Forum to r ..

Region’s first Global Robotic MedTech Forum to reveal latest advancements in r ..

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Minister of Climate Change ..

Fujairah Ruler receives Minister of Climate Change and the Environment

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.