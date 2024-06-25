Open Menu

PM Announces Duty-free Solar Panels For General Public

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 25, 2024 | 05:35 PM

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the government is dedicated to provide affordable and renewable solar energy to all citizens.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared that no new duties would be imposed on solar panels for the general public.

He made this announcement while presiding over the Federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday. During the session, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's dedication to providing affordable and renewable solar energy to all citizens. He mentioned that extensive planning is being carried out to guide the economy towards positive growth.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the nation is swiftly moving towards economic stability and that efforts are being made to enhance national exports by developing small and medium-sized industries.

He stressed that the privileges enjoyed by the elite and those who exploit national resources will be curtailed. The government's top priority is to ensure economic security and equal growth opportunities for the common man. He also urged ministers to ensure their presence in parliament during the budget session.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister spoke about "Azm-e-Istahkam," describing it as a multifaceted initiative that involves the cooperation of security institutions and the collective national vision of the entire state apparatus.

He stated that instead of launching new organized armed operations, ongoing intelligence-based actions will be intensified. He clarified that starting operations requiring displacement is a misconception. The objective of "Azm-e-Istahkam" is to eliminate the remnants of terrorists and the nexus of crime and terrorism, and to root out violent extremism from the country.

Additionally, the meeting approved the UN World food Program's request to transit a container from Karachi to Kabul, which will contain truck parts. This special permission was granted on humanitarian grounds for a one-time transit only.

According to the meeting communiqué, the federal cabinet was updated on the progress of the privatization of state institutions, particularly PIA. It was reported that the privatization process for PIA is advancing rapidly, with several companies showing interest in pre-bidding and visiting various PIA sites. The bidding for PIA is scheduled for the first week of August.

The Prime Minister directed that the privatization process of PIA be expedited and that transparency be maintained throughout.

More Stories From Business