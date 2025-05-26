Open Menu

PM Appoints Bilal Bin Saqib As Special Assistant On Blockchain, Crypto Currency

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 26, 2025 | 02:27 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 26th, 2025 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday appointed Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain and Crypto currency, granting him the status of Minister of State, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Finance.

The statement highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to advancing its crypto policy under the leadership of young, dynamic talent. Bilal bin Saqib, who also serves as Chief Executive of the Pakistan Crypto Council, will play a key role in guiding the country’s blockchain and crypto initiatives.

The Pakistan Crypto Council recently signed a historic agreement with WLF, reflecting growing institutional collaboration in the sector. The statement also noted that the number of crypto users in Pakistan has surpassed 40 million, with annual trading volumes reaching an estimated $30 billion.

Pakistan is actively progressing in areas such as Web3 technologies, Bitcoin mining and blockchain development. The government’s focus on empowering young leadership aims to leverage technology to shape the nation’s future economic landscape.

