PM Chairs Meeting For Consultation Over Budget For Next Fiscal Year 2021-22

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 06:04 PM

The reports say the development budget-Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP was estimated at Rs 900 billion besides earmarking Rs 500 billion for the government expenditure.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the National Economic Council for consultation over budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22 with the provinces.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Ministers of the four provinces and other top government officials as approvals would be given to the budgetary targets for the next year.

According to the reports, the Federal PSDP at Rs900 billion was proposed against allocation of Rs 1,235 billion for provincial development projects. The economic growth for the next year is likely to be set at 4.8 or 5 percent.

NEC would also set the targets for inflation and economic indicators.

Previously, it was reported that the federal budget 2021-22 would have a total outlay estimated at Rs8.4 trillion.

The total outlay of the federal budget is estimated at Rs 8400 billion, with a recommendation of upto 10 to 15 per cent increase in salaries of the government employees. They said that the budget for the pension of the government employees was estimated at Rs 470 billion. It has been recommended that the development budget-Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP was estimated at Rs 900 billion besides earmarking Rs 500 billion for the government expenditure.

