PM congratulates Ministry of Maritime Affairs for “Blue-Economy” policy

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed hope that the new dynamic Blue Economy policy will revitalize the shipping sector and will save Pakistan valuable Forex besides creating more employment opportunities for seafarers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Ministry of Maritime Affairs, government of Pakistan, for finalizing new “Blue Economy” policy on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said: “I congratulate @MaritimeGovPK for finalising a new & dynamic #BlueEconomy policy to revitalise our shipping sector, saving Pak valuable ForEX & creating more employment opportunities for our seafarers. We will ensure Pakistan fulfills its enormous maritime potential,”.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi also tweeted in response to the PM’s tweet: “All praise is for Allah!. A humbling moment for all of us at @MaritimeGovPK to be acknowledged by PM @ImranKhanPTI. Inshallah we will overcome challenges & deliver our best by realizing & maximizing the enormous potential of #BlueEconomy in Pakistan,”.