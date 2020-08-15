UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Congratulates Ministry Of Maritime Affairs For “Blue-Economy” Policy

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:52 PM

PM congratulates Ministry of Maritime Affairs for “Blue-Economy” policy

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed hope that the new dynamic Blue Economy policy will revitalize the shipping sector and will save Pakistan valuable Forex besides creating more employment opportunities for seafarers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Ministry of Maritime Affairs, government of Pakistan, for finalizing new “Blue Economy” policy on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said: “I congratulate @MaritimeGovPK for finalising a new & dynamic #BlueEconomy policy to revitalise our shipping sector, saving Pak valuable ForEX & creating more employment opportunities for our seafarers. We will ensure Pakistan fulfills its enormous maritime potential,”.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi also tweeted in response to the PM’s tweet: “All praise is for Allah!. A humbling moment for all of us at @MaritimeGovPK to be acknowledged by PM @ImranKhanPTI. Inshallah we will overcome challenges & deliver our best by realizing & maximizing the enormous potential of #BlueEconomy in Pakistan,”.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Twitter All Government Best Employment

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Indep ..

8 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Korea&#039;s President on ..

8 minutes ago

Pervaiz Rasheed, Mehmood Khan Achakzai are teacher ..

15 minutes ago

Turkish Star Celall sends love, greetings to Pakis ..

27 minutes ago

Sana Mir, Zainab Abbas enjoy documentary on ICC Wo ..

45 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 9 Pakistanis, infects  747 in o ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.