PM Coordinator on Commerce meets KIK representatives, reaffirms commitment to GSP+ continuity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, held a productive meeting today with representatives of KIK, a major international retail group currently sourcing from 15 Pakistani companies.
The discussion focused on current trade relations, operational challenges, and the crucial status of the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) beyond 2027, said a release issued here on Wednesday.
Khan apprised the delegation of the comprehensive measures undertaken by the Government of Pakistan to fully comply with international conventions linked to the GSP+ framework. He emphasized Pakistan’s strong commitment to sustaining the benefits of the scheme, which is vital for enhancing the country’s export competitiveness in the European market.
The meeting addressed specific issues raised by the KIK delegation related to the supply chain and business environment.
The Coordinator assured them of the government's proactive approach in resolving challenges and fostering a conducive environment for foreign buyers and local exporters alike.
Both parties agreed on the mutual benefits of a long-term partnership and the importance of securing the GSP+ arrangement to ensure sustainable growth and continued economic cooperation.
