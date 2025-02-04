Open Menu

PM Directs Ministry Of National Food Security To Come Up With Ramadan Package

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 04, 2025 | 07:07 PM

PM directs Ministry of National Food Security to come up with Ramadan package

Ramadan package will be launched this year without Utility Stores Corporation

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the Ministry of National food Security to come up with a Ramadan package, excluding the Utility Stores Corporation, in order to ensure transparency and the provision of quality items to the public at subsidized rates during the holy month.

PM Shehbaz Shehbaz reaffirmed the commitment to take the country towards economic growth.

Chairing Federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, he expressed the confidence that this target, like the others, will also be achieved.

The PM pointed out that the inflation has come down to nine year low at 2.4 percent. He commended the efforts of the finance team in this regard.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Sindh and Balochistan have also approved agriculture tax. With this, he said all the provinces have fulfilled the requirement of the IMF.

Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that Saudi Arabia, a brotherly country has signed an agreement with Pakistan for a 1.2 billion Dollar oil facility on deferred payment for one year, emphasizing that this will strengthen our foreign exchange reserves. He said Saudi Development Fund will also provide forty one million Dollars for a water scheme in Hazara.

The Prime Minister paid glowing tributes to the security personnel for rendering their lives to eliminate terrorism and ensure peace in the country. He said these sacrifices will always be written in golden words in history.

As regards Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed tomorrow, the Prime Minister said the entire Pakistan will express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are continuing their struggle for freedom from India.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad IMF Balochistan Prime Minister Exchange Water Dollar Agriculture Oil Saudi Jammu Saudi Arabia Gold All From Cabinet Agreement Billion Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

PM directs Ministry of National Food Security to c ..

PM directs Ministry of National Food Security to come up with Ramadan package

3 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed opens AEEDC Dubai 2025

Latifa bint Mohammed opens AEEDC Dubai 2025

10 minutes ago
 Religious Minister announces refund of Rs20,000 to ..

Religious Minister announces refund of Rs20,000 to Rs100,000 for last year’s H ..

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner Maryam Khan made an emergency visit t ..

Commissioner Maryam Khan made an emergency visit to Chiniot district.

9 minutes ago
 DC visited the city, review ongoing operation agai ..

DC visited the city, review ongoing operation against encroachments

9 minutes ago
 Carbon neutrality experts discuss climate solution ..

Carbon neutrality experts discuss climate solutions with PM's aide Romina Khursh ..

9 minutes ago
Islamabad High Court (IHC) cancels Justice Ijaz Is ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) cancels Justice Ijaz Ishaq's cause list

9 minutes ago
 Crackdown against drug peddlers is underway.

Crackdown against drug peddlers is underway.

9 minutes ago
 President Zardari’s China visit holds great sign ..

President Zardari’s China visit holds great significance to bilateral relation ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE President receives message from President of A ..

UAE President receives message from President of Argentine

25 minutes ago
 DC inspects anti-polio campaign on the second day

DC inspects anti-polio campaign on the second day

17 minutes ago
 ATC summons Superintendent Adiala Jail in person

ATC summons Superintendent Adiala Jail in person

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business