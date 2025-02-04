PM Directs Ministry Of National Food Security To Come Up With Ramadan Package
Ramadan package will be launched this year without Utility Stores Corporation
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the Ministry of National food Security to come up with a Ramadan package, excluding the Utility Stores Corporation, in order to ensure transparency and the provision of quality items to the public at subsidized rates during the holy month.
PM Shehbaz Shehbaz reaffirmed the commitment to take the country towards economic growth.
Chairing Federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, he expressed the confidence that this target, like the others, will also be achieved.
The PM pointed out that the inflation has come down to nine year low at 2.4 percent. He commended the efforts of the finance team in this regard.
Shehbaz Sharif said that Sindh and Balochistan have also approved agriculture tax. With this, he said all the provinces have fulfilled the requirement of the IMF.
Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that Saudi Arabia, a brotherly country has signed an agreement with Pakistan for a 1.2 billion Dollar oil facility on deferred payment for one year, emphasizing that this will strengthen our foreign exchange reserves. He said Saudi Development Fund will also provide forty one million Dollars for a water scheme in Hazara.
The Prime Minister paid glowing tributes to the security personnel for rendering their lives to eliminate terrorism and ensure peace in the country. He said these sacrifices will always be written in golden words in history.
As regards Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed tomorrow, the Prime Minister said the entire Pakistan will express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are continuing their struggle for freedom from India.
