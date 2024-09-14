PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November after consultations with all the federating units and stakeholders.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government is taking priority steps to promote electric vehicles in the country, noting these vehicles will not only save valuable foreign exchange in terms of import of petrol and diesel but will also be environment friendly.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, he directed to present a comprehensive financial model and improve licensing regulations regarding the manufacturing of electric vehicles in the country.

The Prime Minister announced to provide E-motorbikes to outstanding students of government schools on the pattern of laptop scheme.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the Capital Development Authority to prepare a comprehensive plan for electric powered public transport in Islamabad.

The meeting was informed that since 2022, forty nine licenses have been issued for the production of two and three wheeled electric vehicles at the local level, of which twenty five factories have started manufacturing these vehicles.

The meeting was informed that recharging stations for electric vehicles wouldbe set up on priority basis.

The first license for domestic production of four wheel electric vehicles was issued in September this year and first indigenously manufactured electric car would come in the market by December.