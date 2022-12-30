PM directs to initiate outsourcing of 3 airports under PPP mode

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to initiate the process of outsourcing Jinnah International Airport Karachi, Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore and Islamabad International Airport under public private partnership.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss the matters related to aviation and airports, in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister directed that in the outsourcing process all concerned departments should take steps efficiently. He further said transparency should be ensured in this process.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the outsourcing of airports. It was informed that outsourcing of airports is a normal profit seeking practice throughout the world. It was told that initially Islamabad international Airport and Lahore Airport will be outsourced under public-private partnership.

The outsourcing of airports will not only provide revenue to the government but it will also help improving facilities for international travelers.

The meeting was also briefed on the performance of Pakistan International Airlines. It was informed that PIA collected revenue worth 172 billion rupees during 2022 which is highest amount in the history of the national airline. The meeting was told that four new A-320 fleets have been included in PIA. The network of the airline has also been expanded.

Moreover, the meeting was briefed that wide-body aircrafts are being included in PIA's fleet.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of PIA, the Prime Minister appreciated the role of Aviation minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and relevant officers.