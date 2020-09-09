UrduPoint.com
PM Directs To Prepare A Roadmap To Steer The Country Out Of Gas Crisis

Wed 09th September 2020

PM directs to prepare a roadmap to steer the country out of gas crisis

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the indigenous gas reserves are depleting and the country is now importing the gas.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to prepare a roadmap to steer the country out of gas crisis.

Addressing a seminar on Natural Gas Supply in Islamabad on Wednesday, he pointed out that the indigenous gas reserves are depleting and the country is now importing the gas.

The Prime Minister, however, said there is a big difference in the price of domestic gas and the imported gas. This is resulting in the increase of circular debt in the gas sector.

He pointed out that twenty seven percent of our households have access to piped gas whilst the remaining rely on the LPG cylinders which is four times more expensive than the piped gas.

He said the subsidy should be such that facilitates the poor lot.

Imran Khan regretted that no long term planning was done in the past to cope with the energy crisis. He said no effort was also made to exploit the hydro potential of the country to produce cheap electricity.

The Prime Minister said we are grateful to the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) for renegotiating the contracts with the government. He said we will apprise the nation next week about the savings to be accrued from these renewal of contracts that will help reduce burden on the people.

