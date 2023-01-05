UrduPoint.com

PM Emphasizes Timely CPEC Completion; Assures Secure Environment To Chinese Investors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2023 | 07:09 PM

PM emphasizes timely CPEC completion; assures secure environment to Chinese investors

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wherein he emphasized Pakistan's unswerving focus on timely progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wherein he emphasized Pakistan's unswerving focus on timely progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

During the "comprehensive telephone conversation," the prime minister assured the Chinese Premier that Pakistan would provide a completely secure and conducive business environment for Chinese investors.

"The two leaders' discussion was characterized by warmth and cordiality, in keeping with the best traditions of the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership," a PM Office statement said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz and Premier Li exchanged New Year greetings, noting that bilateral relations had grown to new heights in 2022, and agreeing to maintain the steady momentum of bilateral cooperation in 2023.

Recalling his visit to China in November 2022 and wide-ranging conversations with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li, the prime minister underscored Pakistan's commitment to fostering closer relations with China.

He reiterated Pakistan's unstinting support on China's core interests.

Both the leaders also discussed regional issues of mutual interest.

Premier Li Keqiang assured the prime minister that China viewed Pakistan not only as a strategic friend but as a country whose stability and economic welfare was of utmost importance to the region and to China.

China would always stand in solidarity with Pakistan, Premier Li added.

Noting the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan being held in Geneva on January 9, PM Shehbaz briefed Premier Li on the latest progress in post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation in Pakistan.

He conveyed Pakistan's profound gratitude for China's prompt and generous support for the flood-affected people.

Premier Li assured the prime minister of China's continued support for Pakistan's reconstruction efforts and the success of the Conference.

Both leaders agreed to maintain close communication to fast-track the bilateral cooperation agenda for mutual benefit of the peoples of Pakistan and China in 2023 and beyond.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Business China Visit CPEC Progress Geneva January November Best Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

FNC to discuss two draft laws on private health fa ..

FNC to discuss two draft laws on private health facilities, practice of certain ..

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup kicks off at Seih ..

Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup kicks off at Seih Assalam on Saturday

25 minutes ago
 Capacity building workshop for teachers organized

Capacity building workshop for teachers organized

9 minutes ago
 AJK-PM pays surprise visit to hospital & P.S

AJK-PM pays surprise visit to hospital & P.S

9 minutes ago
 Over 23.5 million passengers came to Dubai through ..

Over 23.5 million passengers came to Dubai through various ports in 2022

9 minutes ago
 IT ministry seeks stakeholders' feedback on Infras ..

IT ministry seeks stakeholders' feedback on Infrastructure Sharing Framework

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.