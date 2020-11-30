UrduPoint.com
PM Gives Approval To Set Up Export Development Board

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:07 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday gave in-principle approval to establish the Export Development Board to promote exports of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday gave in-principle approval to establish the Export Development Board to promote exports of the country.

The Prime Minister took the decision in a meeting with Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.

The board will be chaired by the Prime Minister and will include representatives from all export-related stakeholders.

The board will hold meeting every month, where exporters will also be invited so as to discuss issues faced by them.

