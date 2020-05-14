UrduPoint.com
PM Incentive To Declare Construction Sector As Industry Hailed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Tahir Abbasi on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision, announcing a relief package for construction sector and said it would accelerate the pace of construction activities in the country.

"It would also attract new investment and contribute effectively in improving the economy," he expressed these views while talking to a delegation that called on him led by Muhammad Naveed Malik, Member, General Body of FPCCI during their visit to ICCI.

Khalid Chaudhry, Saeed Ahmed Bhatti, and Muhammad Aslam Khokhar were also present at the occasion.

Tahir Abbasi said that the special incentive package for construction industry will not only give boost to this industry, it will also promote over 50 allied industries and create plenty of new jobs.

He said that abolishing services tax, capital value tax, reducing other taxes and giving exemption to investors from Sec-111 of ITO for investing in construction sector were quite bold decisions that would go a long way in promoting construction industry.

ICCI Senior Vice President urged the government to also consider abolishing 5% stamp duty on property transactions or bring it down to minimum level.

He said that property sellers should also be given amnesty from Sec-111 of ITO that would further promote the construction industry and employment in the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Naveed Malik, Member General Body FPCCI said that for the last many years, construction sector business activities had witnessed a significant slowdown due to which local investment had reduced while foreign investment had almost ended in this important sector of the economy.

He said in these depressing times, Prime Minister has announced a relief package for construction industry that has given new hope to potential investors.

