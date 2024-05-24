PM Invites Chinese Firm To Invest In Pakistan’s Mining Sector
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 24, 2024 | 01:23 PM
The Mining and Mineral sectors have been on the priority list of Special Investment Facilitation Council and a significant headway has also been achieved in this sector.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz has invited Chinese firm MCC Tongsin Resources to make investment in Mining sector of Pakistan and assured provision of all-out facilitation in this connection.
The Chinese firm MCC Tongsin Resources is a research and investment company and a part of Metallurgical Group Corporation, which has been enlisted among the major Metallurgical Construction Contractors of the world.
The Chinese company expressed keen interest in enhancing its investment in Pakistan’s mining and minerals sectors and also briefed the Prime Minister about its plans for investment in Mining sector of Pakistan.
The visit of the Chinese company to Pakistan is aimed at cementing ties between China and Pakistan and to assure that Pakistan would ensure security of Chinese nationals, working on different development projects.
China has so far made investment of more than sixty-five billion Dollars in energy and infrastructure projects in Pakistan under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
