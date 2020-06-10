UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Khan Exposing Mafia Gangs: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 05:13 PM

PM Khan exposing mafia gangs: Mian Zahid Hussain

Oil mafia, their facilitators should be jailed, Wheat import should be enhanced by two lakh tons

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020) FPCCI’s Businessmen Panel SVP, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is exposing different mafias as per his promise which is good for the country.


OGRA and Ministry of Petroleum should take action against those who are supporting influential oil mafia which has foiled the government’s attempt to provide relief to masses by reducing oil prices and created shortage adding to the problems of consumers, he said.


Mian Zahid Hussain said that an action should be initiated against petrol pump owners who are selling petrol at double the price milking people.
Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that some of the officials in OGRA and petroleum ministry get salaries and perks from the government but work for the interests of oil mafia which has drained the economy.


The former minister noted black sheep, hand in glove with the mafia are strangulating PSO systematically so that they can easily usurp the rights of consumers.


The same mafia is behind damaging gas sector, LNG project and CNG sector in which Rs450 billion investment and thousands of jobs are at stake, he noted.


He said that the government has delayed the decision to import wheat but it is still a good move which will discourage hoarders and stabilize the rising prices.
The government should import 1.2 million tonnes of wheat to ensure food security and dishearten profiteers and provide relief to people.


Bureaucracy should understand that it is the right time for wheat import as prices will start to increase in the international market as soon as the weather becomes better.
Influential oil and the wheat mafia is more dangerous for the masses than the coronavirus, he said, adding that whole world is battling coronavirus but people in Pakistan are also facing an onslaught of the merciless mafia coupled with uncoordinated and futile efforts on the part of policymakers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Weather CNG Petrol Shortage Prime Minister World Import Business Oil Same Alliance Price Gas Market All From Government Wheat Pakistan State Oil Company Limited Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bosnia And Herzegovina's Dodik to Visit Moscow for ..

18 seconds ago

Vaccination to Be Next Battleground for Disinforma ..

19 seconds ago

Coronavirus Was Main Reason of Over 2,500 Deaths i ..

21 seconds ago

Sweden names chief suspect in PM murder, closes pr ..

23 seconds ago

Fujairah oil product stocks dip slightly

44 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city Bahawalpur ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.