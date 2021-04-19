UrduPoint.com
PM Lauded For Taking Notice Of Sindh Situation: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:42 PM

PM lauded for taking notice of Sindh situation: Mian Zahid Hussain

Rs.446 billion package to resolve many outstanding issues, Package announced for Karachi should be implemented

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th April, 2021) Chairman of National Business Group of FPCCI, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking notice of the dwindling infrastructure in Karachi and other areas of Sindh.


The PM has announced Rs.446 billion package for Sindh which will resolve many problems and ensure rapid development of the province, he said.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that the provincial and federal government has announced many packages in the past but to no avail, therefore, the recent package should be implemented in letter and spirit.


Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the federal government should take provincial government in confidence for swift execution of the package which includes agricultural development, construction of a dam, a motorway and provision of gas to neglected areas.


He said that uplifting neglected areas will improve the quality of life of people which is a positive development.


He said that many vegetables could not fetch proper price resulting in heavy losses to the farmers therefore a chain of cold storages should be established across the province.


Karachi is not only provincial capital but one of the most important cities of the country therefore the Rs. 1.1tr package announced for this city should be implemented which will trigger economic growth, create jobs and revenue while strengthening the local currency, he added.


Mian Zahid Hussain said that sometimes the federal and provincial governments seem more interested in point-scoring than catering for the problems which hit the masses and the business community therefore they should shun the war of words and join hands to provide relief to the masses.


Many residential areas and industrial estates look like archaeological sites that need urgent attention of the authorities, he said.

