PM orders to ensure sufficient supply of wheat, sugar at Utility Stores

Prime Minister Imran khan has directed provincial administrations to ensure legal action against real owners of mills and godowns who were involved in hoarding.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed on taking all administrative measures to ensure availability of daily commodities and controlling their prices.

Imran Khan directed to ensure sufficient supply of wheat and sugar at utility stores across the country. He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad to review availability and prices of daily commodities, especially wheat and sugar.

The meeting was apprised that Punjab government has increased release of wheat from 16,000 tons to 20,000 tons on daily basis, which would be further increased to 25,000 tons in a couple of days. It was further informed that Sindh government would start formal release of wheat within next few days.

The meeting was also apprised that full scale crackdown against hoarders is continuing under the Prime Minister’s direction and it would be further accelerated.