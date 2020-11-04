UrduPoint.com
PM Package To Boost Exports: SAARC Chamber President

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

PM package to boost exports: SAARC Chamber president

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The epoch making package offered by Prime Minister Imran Khan is bound to boost export, poised to promote small and medium enterprises, promise to strength national economy and bring sigh of relief and solace to business community badly hit by globally deadly virus pandemic Covid 19.

Hailing the package, President SAARC Chamber and Chairman United Business Group Iftikhar Ali Malik said here Wednesday that it was long awaited demand of the entire business community which the prime minister had fulfilled.

He said 50 per cent record reduction in power tariff would instantly address the most burning issue of high cost of doing business compared to neighbouring countries. He said now traders and entrepreneurs could effectively compete global markets and boost export worldwide.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said the package would promote industries in the country that had suffered losses in the past due to high power tariff. He said for next three years, all industries on additional usage of electricity would be provided 25 per cent relief on the basis of their previous bills.

He said an end to peak-hour system for commercial users, with provision of uniform electricity rates round the clock would eliminate the prevailing disparity in doing of business.

He said a strong infrastructure of energy was vital to help industries grow and compete with global market.

He said that now Pakistan would not lag behind India and Bangladesh in terms of exports. He said that industrialisation would create ample job opportunities for jobless people. He regretted that the contracts signed with power generation companies during previous tenures resulted in production of high-cost power which had bad effects on industrial sector.

The SAARC CCI president further said major chunk of the economies of Japan,China,France and several other developed countries was based on promotion of SME sector and the PM must toe the same policy to attain sustainable economic stability on sound footings which he added was also pre requisite for political stability.

During the pandemic of COVID-19, economy was fractured, however ,the PM successful strategy steered the country out of crisis with bare minimum casualties, he added.

He said taxation be totally streamlined with broadening of tax base instead of levying double taxation on existing tax payers. He said that United Business Group would fully support the government for brining non tax payers into tax net which, he added, was need of the hour without which the country could not make progress.

