UrduPoint.com

PM Rejects OGRA Summary For Petrol Price Hike By Rs 11

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 01, 2022 | 11:15 AM

PM rejects OGRA summary for petrol price hike by Rs 11

The Prime Minister Office says that Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected the summary for the larger public interest.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected the summary of increasing prices of petroleum products in the public interest.

Taking to twitter, Prime Minister’s Office made an announcement that the summary regarding increase of POL prices were rejected by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, OGRA moved a summary to Prime Minister Office to raise price of petrol by 11 rupees and diesel by 14 rupees.

According to the Prime Minister Office, the Prime Minister said that oil prices are increasing due to rising inflation all over the world but the government will make every effort to save the people from price hike.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Petrol Prime Minister World Twitter Oil Price All From Government Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims 32 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 32 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

8 seconds ago
 U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partners ..

U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partnership with Allied Bank Limited a ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st February 2022

2 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter O ..

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Spo ..

11 hours ago
 PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police refor ..

PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police reforms: Ali Muhammad Khan

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>