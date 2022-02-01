PM rejects OGRA summary for petrol price hike by Rs 11

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Prime Minister Office says that Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected the summary for the larger public interest.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected the summary of increasing prices of petroleum products in the public interest.

Taking to twitter, Prime Minister’s Office made an announcement that the summary regarding increase of POL prices were rejected by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, OGRA moved a summary to Prime Minister Office to raise price of petrol by 11 rupees and diesel by 14 rupees.

According to the Prime Minister Office, the Prime Minister said that oil prices are increasing due to rising inflation all over the world but the government will make every effort to save the people from price hike.