PM rejects to raise petrol prices proposal by OGRA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister, Mian Muhammad Shabaz Sharif on Sunday rejected the proposal of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for increase in prices of Petroleum Products.

In the fortnightly review of Petroleum Products' prices, Prime Minister has rejected the proposal of OGRA for increase in prices of Petroleum Products and directed to maintain the prices of petroleum products at the exiting level, said a press release issued here.

The prices of petroleum products with effect from May 16th 2022 will be as follows.

The Petrolium products including Ms (petrol), High Speed Diesel (HSD), Kerosene (SKO)and Light Diesel to cell at existing prices.