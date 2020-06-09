UrduPoint.com
PM Says National Economy Is Facing Difficult Situation Due To Coronavirus

Tue 09th June 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government institutions are causing loss of billions of rupees on monthly basis and that is being borne by the public.   

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized the need to expedite the process of reforms and restructuring of Pakistan International Airlines to save the national exchequer of loss of billions of rupees here on Tuesday.

He was chairing a meeting regarding reforms and restructuring of the national carrier in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said national economy is facing difficult situation due to coronavirus pandemic.

He said the government institutions are causing loss of billions of rupees on monthly basis and that is being borne by the public.

Imran Khan called for reducing the expenses, increase financial resources and upgradation of fleet of PIA.

He directed for optimum utilization of national and foreign assets of the national airline in transparent manner, to revive these assets to be self-reliant.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was briefed on investigation of recent PIA plane crash, delivery of dead bodies to their relatives and payment of compensation to affected families.

