PM says Pakistan recorded highest ever remittances in July

(@fidahassanain)

PM Imran Khan has said that remittances from overseas Pakistanis reached 2, 768 million dollars in July this year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said remittances from overseas Pakistanis reached 2,768 million Dollars in July this year.

Taking to twitter, the PM said that remittances in the month of July were highest ever amount in one month in the history of Pakistan.

Imran Khan tweeted:“More good news for Pak economy. Remittances from overseas Pakistanis reached $2,768 mn in July 2020, highest ever amount in one month in the history of Pakistan. This is 12.2% increase over June 2020 and 36.5% increase over July 2019,”.

Imran Khan said it was 12.2 percent increase over the month of June this year and 36.5 percent increase over July last year.