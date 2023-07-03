Open Menu

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 03, 2023 | 05:18 PM

PM Shehbaz, Dar hail stock market surge, CPI inflation declines

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announces that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation for June 2023 stood at 29.4 percent, showing a decrease from last month's 38 percent.

Additionally, the open market exchange rate for the Pakistani rupee against the US Dollar was reported at 270 and 272.

Additionally, the open market exchange rate for the Pakistani rupee against the US Dollar was reported at 270 and 272.

In a Twitter post, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif celebrated the remarkable performance of the Pakistan Stock Market, which witnessed a surge of 2,334 points by 1 PM. He conveyed his congratulations to the nation and the business community on the successful start of business activities at the pakistan stock exchange (psx).

The Prime Minister emphasized that the signs of economic recovery were becoming evident due to the government's dedicated efforts and effective policies. He highlighted that the country was resuming its journey of economic development, inflation reduction, and progress, following the path set by former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Expressing optimism, Shehbaz Sharif stated that a new era of hope was emerging after a period of disappointment. He attributed the growing trust of investors and the business community to the Staff Level Agreement and the three-billion-dollar Standby Arrangement with the International Monetary Fund.

The Prime Minister affirmed the commitment to lead Pakistan towards development, just as the country successfully tackled energy crises and terrorism from 2013 to 2018. He emphasized the need to continue the journey of national development and economic stability with the same passion and dedication.

Shehbaz Sharif further highlighted that the pace of development would accelerate in various sectors, including agriculture, information technology, and industry. He pledged to address the rising inflation and prioritize employment opportunities, business growth, and economic self-reliance for the youth.

