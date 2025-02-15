PM Shehbaz Directs Privatization Of PIA By June On IMF Demand
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 15, 2025 | 06:14 PM
Sources reveal that a delegation of US aviation experts is expected to visit Pakistan in March or April as part of efforts to reopen the routes
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) by June instead of October in line with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s demands.
According to Privatization Commission sources, preparations are underway to privatize PIA by June instead of October.
Additionally, to improve PIA’s financial condition, a security audit and consultations with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have been initiated to resume flight operations on US routes.
Sources further revealed that a delegation of US aviation experts is expected to visit Pakistan in March or April as part of efforts to reopen these routes.
The IMF demanded that all necessary measures for PIA’s privatization be completed before July.
Following the IMF's directive, PM Shehbaz Sharif has instructed the Ministry of Finance, the Privatization Ministry, and PIA officials to accelerate the privatization process.
The sources also disclosed that the original plan was to privatize PIA by October but the timeline has now been shortened, and the prime minister directed that the process be completed within the next four months.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament
Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant
ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives
Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture
Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..
Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..
GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..
NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from private sector
Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in accident, concert postponed
More Stories From Business
-
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand1 minute ago
-
SCCI condemns counterfeit medicine trade in Sukkur, demands strict action26 minutes ago
-
SIAL launches modern ramp buses36 minutes ago
-
ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives1 hour ago
-
Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,700 in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 20259 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 202510 hours ago
-
ICCI commends CDA for launching digitized ‘One Window Facility’ to improve public services1 day ago
-
Ministry of Commerce to organize six days of pre-Budget, consultative sessions1 day ago
-
Meeting reviews projects for inclusion in ADP 2025-261 day ago
-
Kitchen Items’ prices decrease by 0.04pc1 day ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes1 day ago