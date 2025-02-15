PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) by June instead of October in line with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s demands.

According to Privatization Commission sources, preparations are underway to privatize PIA by June instead of October.

Additionally, to improve PIA’s financial condition, a security audit and consultations with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have been initiated to resume flight operations on US routes.

Sources further revealed that a delegation of US aviation experts is expected to visit Pakistan in March or April as part of efforts to reopen these routes.

The IMF demanded that all necessary measures for PIA’s privatization be completed before July.

Following the IMF's directive, PM Shehbaz Sharif has instructed the Ministry of Finance, the Privatization Ministry, and PIA officials to accelerate the privatization process.

The sources also disclosed that the original plan was to privatize PIA by October but the timeline has now been shortened, and the prime minister directed that the process be completed within the next four months.