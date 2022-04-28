UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Rejects Summary For Increase In POL Prices

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 28, 2022 | 06:11 PM

PM Shehbaz rejects summary for increase in POL prices

Marriyum Aurangzeb says the government is making every possible effort not to put any further burden on the people, already facing the brunt of high inflation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday rejected the summary for increase in prices of petroleum products.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed the development.

She said incompetence and serious mistake of the last government should not make people suffer.

She said the last government of former Prime Minister Imran Khan had acceded to harsh conditions of the International Monitory Fund of increasing prices of the petroleum products to secure loan from the IMF.

The Minister said the government is making every possible effort not to put any further burden on the people, already facing the brunt of high inflation.

More Stories From Business

