PM Shehbaz Sharif leadership saves Pakistan from default : FTO Coordinator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Meher Kashif Younis on Sunday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership and decisive actions deserve commendation for successfully averting an imminent default by securing a substantial $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package for Pakistan.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists led by Faran Shahid, he said premier's dedication and strategic approach have put the country on the path towards achieving sustainable economic stability, said a press release issued here.

He said he would also like to recognize the efforts of Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for his unwavering commitment to pursuing prudent economic policies.

"Through his astute decision-making and financial expertise, he has contributed significantly to the economic progress of Pakistan. His ability to navigate complex financial challenges and implement sound policies has been instrumental in fostering a favorable economic environment for the country", he added.

He said both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar have demonstrated their strong leadership and dedication to the well-being of Pakistan's economy.

Their achievements in securing the IMF bailout package and implementing prudent economic policies have laid a solid foundation for sustainable growth and prosperity in the country,he adddd.

Meher Kashif Younis said now the confidence of foreign and local investors will be restored and inflow of foreign direct investment will also sail smoothly.

He said entire business community pinned high hopes that their all genuine grievance will be addressed to help ease of doing business with peace of mind.

He called for result oriented economic reforms and restructuring taxation system to accelerate the pace of economic activities across the country.

He said manufacturing industry, construction industry, steel sector and agro based industry needs special attention to boost exports besides meeting local demand.

He said " Whole Business Community" have no words for exceptional services of Governor Punjab Eng Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman for all the time help solving their problems on top priority and we are proud of Governor who is delivering to best of his ability,vision and wisdom.