Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Sharif Leadership Saves Pakistan From Default : FTO Coordinator

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2023 | 12:10 PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif leadership saves Pakistan from default : FTO Coordinator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Meher Kashif Younis on Sunday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership and decisive actions deserve commendation for successfully averting an imminent default by securing a substantial $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package for Pakistan.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists led by Faran Shahid, he said premier's dedication and strategic approach have put the country on the path towards achieving sustainable economic stability, said a press release issued here.

He said he would also like to recognize the efforts of Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for his unwavering commitment to pursuing prudent economic policies.

"Through his astute decision-making and financial expertise, he has contributed significantly to the economic progress of Pakistan. His ability to navigate complex financial challenges and implement sound policies has been instrumental in fostering a favorable economic environment for the country", he added.

He said both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar have demonstrated their strong leadership and dedication to the well-being of Pakistan's economy.

Their achievements in securing the IMF bailout package and implementing prudent economic policies have laid a solid foundation for sustainable growth and prosperity in the country,he adddd.

Meher Kashif Younis said now the confidence of foreign and local investors will be restored and inflow of foreign direct investment will also sail smoothly.

He said entire business community pinned high hopes that their all genuine grievance will be addressed to help ease of doing business with peace of mind.

He called for result oriented economic reforms and restructuring taxation system to accelerate the pace of economic activities across the country.

He said manufacturing industry, construction industry, steel sector and agro based industry needs special attention to boost exports besides meeting local demand.

He said " Whole Business Community" have no words for exceptional services of Governor Punjab Eng Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman for all the time help solving their problems on top priority and we are proud of Governor who is delivering to best of his ability,vision and wisdom.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif IMF Prime Minister Governor Exports Business Punjab Ishaq Dar Progress Sunday All Industry Best Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

12 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

12 hours ago
 s

S

12 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

13 hours ago
Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

13 hours ago
 River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

13 hours ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian Recruits During Operation Inte ..

13 hours ago
 IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

13 hours ago
 Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activitie ..

Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activities

13 hours ago
 SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Stati ..

SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Station

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business