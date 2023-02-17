UrduPoint.com

PM To Announce Major Austerity Measures Soon: Ayesha Ghous Pasha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PM to announce major austerity measures soon: Ayesha Ghous Pasha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha on Friday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would announce major austerity measures in all the government institutions to control the fiscal deficit by minimizing the government expenditures.

"The Prime Minister has already formed a Commission to finalize the austerity measures and he himself would announce the recommendation finalized by the Commission," the state minister said while speaking on the floor of the Upper House of the Parliament here.

She said all the cabinet members of the Federal government had already voluntarily announced not to get their salaries from the national exchequer.

Ms Paha said the PDM government was acting upon the agreement made by the PTI regime with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) only to save the state at the cost of their politics.

Referring to the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023 presented by the government in both Houses, she said the government had no option but to take tough decisions as the country's economy was on the verge of default.

"No doubt inflation is high and the people are extremely worried but the point is that this is the time to make structural adjustment because without this we will sink in further darkness", she added.

However, she said that to safeguard the extremely poor segment of the society from the inflationary shocks, the government had decided to raise the allocation for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) by Rs 40 billion to Rs 400 billion.

The minister also made it clear that whether the government go with the IMF programme or not, it would have to make structural reforms in key areas of the economy as without it the country's economy would not get stabilized.

The state minister of finance said that the recently increased tariffs in electricity and gas sectors would not apply to the small consumers.

She called upon all political parties and other stakeholders to support the government in this hour of need as the country badly needed tough decisions to bring it out of economic crisis.

After her speech the Senate Chairman adjourned the Senate Session to meet again on Monday (February 20, 2023).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif IMF Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Electricity Poor Parliament February Gas All From Government Cabinet Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional ..

UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional Association I in Ethiopia

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abra ..

Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abrahamic Family House, a new cent ..

1 hour ago
 SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Doga ..

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 PM assures continuous support, relief assistance t ..

PM assures continuous support, relief assistance to quake-hit Turkiye

4 hours ago
 UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid oper ..

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.