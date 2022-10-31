PM to announce special package for rehabilitation of agriculture sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is all set to announce a special package for the rehabilitation of agriculture sector and provision of employment to farmers in the flood-hit areas of the country.

The package has been prepared with the recommendations of ministries of National food Security and Research and Finance and Revenue on directions of the prime minister.

The package includes provision of free seeds, measures to reduce DAP prices and availability of urea in the country.

It also includes initiatives to run tube wells on solar energy and a facility for depositing electricity bills in installments.

The Prime Minister would also announce initiatives for the provision of interest-free agricultural loans for farmers besides announcing special incentives on the import of tractors and other agricultural machinery.

The prime minister would also make an announcement regarding the import of wheat to cater to additional demands in flood-hit areas.