PM visit to China marks pivotal moment in Pak-China relations: Mian Kashif Ashfaq

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Friday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's current visit to China marks a pivotal moment in

Pak-China relations, with significant implications for Pakistan's economy and the ongoing

development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) besides further cementing

bilateral ties between two countries.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq, member of premier entourage in a message from China said during his

visit, several Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) were signed, reflecting a deepening of

economic and strategic cooperation between the private sectors of either countries.

He said the MOUs span various sectors, including infrastructure development, energy,

trade and technology. These agreements would provide a substantial boost to Pakistan's

economy by attracting Chinese investment and expertise, he added.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said by fostering closer economic ties, these MOUs aim to enhance

Pakistan's industrial capacity, improve its infrastructure, and create job opportunities,

thereby stimulating economic growth.

He said one of the central themes of PM visit was the advancement of second phase

of CPEC. This phase focuses on industrialization, agricultural cooperation and socio-economic

development adding by prioritizing these areas, both countries aim to transform CPEC

from a mere infrastructure project into a comprehensive economic partnership that

benefits a wide range of sectors. This shift was poised to lead the establishment of

special economic zones, which would attract further investment and promote industrial

growth in Pakistan, he added.

Mian Kashif said the visit also underscored the strategic importance of the Pakistan-China

relationship. By strengthening bilateral ties, both countries were reinforcing their commitment

to mutual development and regional stability. The collaboration would enhance Pakistan's

position as a key player in regional trade and geopolitics, leveraging China's Belt and

Road Initiative to its advantage, he concluded.