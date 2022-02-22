UrduPoint.com

PM Visit To Russia To Bolster Bilateral Trade: Business Community

PM visit to Russia to bolster bilateral trade: Business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Chairman UK-Pakistan Business Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Russia will bolster trade besides further cementing ties between the two countries on sound footings.

Talking to a delegation of traders led by Usama Nadeem, Chief Operating Officer, Al-Jamoom Hardware Trading L.L.C Dubai, Mian Kashif said over the last one decade, Russia and Pakistan have demonstrated strong political will and taken initiatives to enhance trade co-operation.

Pakistan's pursuit of economic resumption and energy supplies, plus the Russian aspirations to expand its economic footprints in Asia bring the two countries together.

He said Russia has promised in 2019, an investment package of US$14 billion for Pakistan energy sector which includes US$2.5 billions for constructing natural gas pipeline which was signed last year. He said under Putin, Russia has advanced a new strategy for its geopolitical resurgence by re-orientating the "Greater Europe" to project " Greater Euroasian Partnership" .

Mian Kashif said Russia envisages a new Asian policy that highlights its geopolitical position. He said in prevailing scenario, Prime Minister Imran Khan visit to Russia is a historic and of great strategic significance. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin,after a gap of 23 years has invited Imran Khan that reflected his high stature and leadership qualities.

Leader of traders delegation Usama Nadeem, the Dubai based Pakistani business tycoon, said Russian President has great respect for PM Imran Khan and now the voice of Pakistan leader is always widely acknowledged globally whether it is on regional or international issues that enhanced the dignity of Pakistani people and nation.

He said during PTI regime, Pakistan's diplomacy focusing on geo-economic strategy, has been very vigorous and successful with commitment to balanced relations among major powers in the world.

