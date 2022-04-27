PM visit to Saudi Arabia to bolster trade relations

The business community Wednesday hoped that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's maiden official visit to Saudi Arabia would bolster trade relations besides further cementing the existing strategic cooperation between two the countries tied in unwavering strong bonds of Muslim brotherhood

Commenting on Prime Minister's maiden visit to Saudi Arabia, Meher Kashif Younis,former senior Vice President Lahore Chamber, members Executive Committee Lahore Chamber Shahid Nazir and Mufti Yousaf Shah said that the Prime Minister's visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman would prove to be a milestone for long lasting bilateral ties between the two countries based on mutual trust and confidence on all regional and international issues especially confronted by Muslim Ummah in the world.

Meher Kashif hoped that the dynamic Prime Minister would hold result oriented series of meetings with Saudi leadership to further enhance economic cooperation and find out more job opportunities with good packages and better working environment for Pakistanis in mega development projects being executed in the Kingdom.

He said Pakistani exports to the Kingdom mainly comprise of 3 major sectors which include food products, textiles and engineering products.

He said Saudi Arabia is an import base market receiving supplies from the number of countries and competition� is quite high in the market as Saudi market is approached by international suppliers. He said there is a vast scope for non-traditional Pakistani products to be exported for which a marketing plan is tailored under Long Term Business Strategy.

Similarly, it has to focus on Early Harvest Plan based on sectors already exporting to the KSA yet possessing a huge scope in Saudi import market including food, textile and engineering goods,he added.

He said�Pakistan is currently exporting to kingdom is Food sector 60%textile sector 25 percent and engineering products 7% which Meher Kashif observed could be increased manifolds under the sagacious leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after a fruitful meeting with Crown Prince.