UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Wants Improved Economic Activity Through Housing: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 12:18 PM

PM wants improved economic activity through housing: Mian Zahid Hussain

The move will reduce unemployment and add billion in economy, Amnesty scheme should be improved, extended by six months

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to improve housing market which will resolve the issue of economic sluggishness.


His efforts will tackle the shortage of houses in the country, balance price of plots and reduce unemployment while over fifty industries will get a boost.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that the PM was very serious about providing affordable houses to the people but some issues were hindering the initiative including the cold response by the banks.


Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that now the situation has changed for good and all the concerned institutions are on the same page.
Central bank has directed commercial banks to issue housing loans however the success of the initiative is linked to an extension of six months in the amnesty scheme.


He said that apart from builders and developers, the first buyer of property has been given amnesty while the second or third buyer will have to provide a source of his or her income which should be relaxed for the success of the initiative.


Providing relaxation to buyers will add billions to the economy, he said, adding that foreclosure laws, land record, effective regulator, tackling black sheep among the developers, controlling patwari mafia and action against qabza groups can change the investment situation in this important sector.


He noted that majority of expats lose their lifetime earnings do mafia when they try to buy a plot or house in Pakistan and that if their investment can be shielded they would send home billions of dollars changing the entire economic landscape.


Mian Zahid Hussain said that recommendations of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) can help improve the PM’s package.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Shortage Prime Minister Business Expats Bank Buy Same Alliance Price Turkish Lira Market All From Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary equates PDM’s first show with cr ..

18 minutes ago

"Count your days in Power,": PDM leaders tell PM I ..

43 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 October 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

12 hours ago

SBP Governor launches digitization of FX regulator ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.