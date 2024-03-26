Open Menu

PML-N Leaders Congratulate Jam Kamal Khan As Commerce Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 11:18 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders Khurram Dastgir Khan and retired Captain Mohammad Safdar Awan, paid a visit on Tuesday to congratulate the new federal minister for commerce Jam Kamal Khan

The delegation comprising seasoned leaders met with Federal Minister Jam Kamal Khan to extend heartfelt congratulations on his assumption of office, said a press release issued here.

Federal Minister Jam Kamal Khan expressed gratitude for the warm reception and pledged to advance the nation's commerce agenda and enhance trade relations.

More Stories From Business