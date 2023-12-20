PML-N to address economic issues: Nasir Butt

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2023 | 07:51 PM

PML-N leader Nasir Butt said that his party has experienced persons to manage the economy and if voted to power, PML-N has plans to address the key economic issues of the country

He said that the PML-N government had achieved many economic milestones for Pakistan during its previous tenures.

If voted to power, it would again bring Pakistan out of economic trouble and provide relief to the common man, he added.

He said this while talking to Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry during his visit to ICCI.

Nasir Butt said that the business community is the backbone of the economy and PML-N would finalize economic policies by taking them on board to achieve win-win outcomes.

He said that Pakistan has great potential to emerge as a strong economy and it only needs visionary leadership and good governments to achieve this goal.

He said that PML-N’s leadership has the ability and experience to resolve issues and deliver up to the expectations of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry emphasized that all political parties should develop a consensus on a charter of the economy to ensure that economic policies are not disturbed by the regime change.

He said that the loss-making SOEs are costing over Rs.1000 billion per year to the national exchequer and stressed that the incoming government should urgently privatize them to avoid further losses.

He stressed that the incoming government should focus on cutting interest rates to a single-digit level, reducing high energy costs, and bringing down Dollar rates to create a conducive environment for business and investment activities.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan said that Pakistan needs direct air links with all major export destinations and stressed that the PIA should be given to private hands for its revival so that it could help connect Pakistan with international markets for promoting trade and exports of the country.

