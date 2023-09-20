Open Menu

PML-N To Contest Elections With Comprehensive Economic Plan: Ahsan Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2023 | 11:29 PM

PML-N to contest elections with comprehensive economic plan: Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Wednesday said his party will enter the election field with a comprehensive economic plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Wednesday said his party will enter the election field with a comprehensive economic plan.

He expressed these views while presenting the economic agenda of Muslim League-N at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce.

He said the business community should play a role in increasing Pakistan's exports. If the country's institutions, the government and people work together for the economic development, the problems can be resolved.

Ahsan Iqbal said in 1998, Pakistan had a surplus of electricity, and after 8 years the demand for electricity was more than the production, in 2013 when the PML-N government came into power, there was load shedding of 13 to 16 hours and PML-N solved this problem.

Speaking at the event, ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that long-term economic policies have to be formulated to overcome the economic challenges.

The country will move ahead economically only if the wheel of the industry is in motion, he added.

Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik said to get Pakistan out of crisis, political leadership has to be united.

The business community should be given a lead role to solve economic problems, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad Load Shedding Electricity Exports Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Lead Chamber Commerce Muslim Event Government Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club announces extensive programme of ..

Dubai Press Club announces extensive programme of activities on the sidelines of ..

15 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman urges you ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman urges youth to focus on positives in so ..

19 minutes ago
 PM Kakar underscores need for shared scientific re ..

PM Kakar underscores need for shared scientific research, discovery to save huma ..

19 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens &#039;Tolerance Without B ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens &#039;Tolerance Without Borders&#039; Forum

30 minutes ago
 Jamal Shah calls for collection, preservation of c ..

Jamal Shah calls for collection, preservation of children's folk literature in r ..

23 minutes ago
 Sindh Caretaker Home Minister along with IG Police ..

Sindh Caretaker Home Minister along with IG Police visits Katcha area of Kashmor ..

18 minutes ago
Int'l Day of Peace: Iranian embassy for sustainabl ..

Int'l Day of Peace: Iranian embassy for sustainable development, security

18 minutes ago
 PM urges global support to developing nations on c ..

PM urges global support to developing nations on climate ambitions

18 minutes ago
 UAE Commander of Joint Operations meets US Command ..

UAE Commander of Joint Operations meets US Commander of Ninth Air Force

1 hour ago
 Commerce & Food Security ministers discuss crops r ..

Commerce & Food Security ministers discuss crops related issues

18 minutes ago
 Murder accused arrested in Kohat

Murder accused arrested in Kohat

18 minutes ago
 35th birthday of Bilawal to be celebrated on Thurs ..

35th birthday of Bilawal to be celebrated on Thursday

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business