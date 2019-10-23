(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) Prime minister's Advisor for trade Abdul Razak Dawood met with German ambassdor in Pakistan, Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck here on Wednesday.According to media reports, the two discussed bilateral trade and promotion of investment during the meeting.

Abdul Razak Dawood said that, we aslo discussed to expand communication between entrepreneurs while we thanked Germany for providing us the best access to GS plus and Europian markets.

There is great opportunity of investment in Pakistan and we invite the German investors to Pakistan for investment and we will provide full support to them, he added.German Ambassador said that, good trade relations are existing between Pakistan and Germany and we will inform German companies for investment in Pakistan and soon will bring the German trade delegation to Pakistan.