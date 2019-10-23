UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM's Advisor For Trade Meets German Ambassador To Discuss Bilateral Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:35 PM

PM's advisor for trade meets German ambassador to discuss bilateral trade

Prime minister's Advisor for trade Abdul Razak Dawood met with German ambassdor in Pakistan, Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck here on Wednesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) Prime minister's Advisor for trade Abdul Razak Dawood met with German ambassdor in Pakistan, Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck here on Wednesday.According to media reports, the two discussed bilateral trade and promotion of investment during the meeting.

Abdul Razak Dawood said that, we aslo discussed to expand communication between entrepreneurs while we thanked Germany for providing us the best access to GS plus and Europian markets.

There is great opportunity of investment in Pakistan and we invite the German investors to Pakistan for investment and we will provide full support to them, he added.German Ambassador said that, good trade relations are existing between Pakistan and Germany and we will inform German companies for investment in Pakistan and soon will bring the German trade delegation to Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan German Germany Market Media Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan to take part in four-party meeting on Afg ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors 25 top performing clients in ..

13 minutes ago

Bangladesh women cricket team arrived on a tour of ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan women team for T20I series against Bangla ..

20 minutes ago

Etisalat Group reports AED6.7 billion net profit f ..

20 minutes ago

Japanese PM receives Hazza bin Zayed

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.