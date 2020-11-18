UrduPoint.com
PM’s Focus On Baluchistan Development Lauded: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 03:54 PM

PM’s focus on Baluchistan development lauded: Mian Zahid Hussain

Package for 9 districts should be extended to the whole province, Baluchistan should be brought to national mainstream

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th November, 2020) Chairman of National Business Group of FPCCI, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday lauded the focus of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the development of underdeveloped province of Baluchistan.


He lauded the recently-announced package for nine districts of Baluchistan but called for its expansion to the whole province.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that people in the province are facing a lack of interest on the part of governments which has damaged facilities like health, education, and provision of clean drinking water.


Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that there is no proper system to check the use of resources which results in wastage fanning poverty and discontent among the masses.


He said that Pakistan is incomplete without Baluchistan which must be included in the national and political mainstream which is imperative for the success of 60 billion dollar CPEC.
The business leader said that army is involved in frustrating the unholy designs of enemy states which is laudable and that the issues of the province could not be resolved by blaming chieftains otherwise it would have been resolved decades earlier.
The only way for peace is prosperity for which the people of the province should be given their due rights and improve their quality of life or peace will remain a far cry, he observed.


The government should ensure implementation of the recent package so that it can bring some positive change as the packages announced by the former governments have failed to achieve anything, he warned.

