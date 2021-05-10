UrduPoint.com
PM’s KSA Visit Termed Tremendously Important: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 15 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 03:04 PM

Both countries agreed to exploit existing potential,Investors from both sides will be facilitated

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th April, 2021) Chairman of National Business Group of FPCCI, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia was tremendously important for both the brotherly nations.


The main focus of the visit was increased economic cooperation, facilitation of greater investment and trade and improved bilateral relations to exploit the existing potential.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan desired cemented relations with KSA which is hosting two million Pakistanis contributing to the development of the friendly nation and sending foreign exchange through remittances and Roshan Digital Account.


Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that an agreement for the establishment of the Supreme Coordination Council to institutionalize and nurture the political, security and most economic cooperation is also an achievement.


Both sides have agreed to build a stronger investment climate between the two nations to facilitate investors from both sides as presently not among top five countries trading with Pakistan.


Saudi side also lauded the green initiatives of Pakistan and hoped that both the countries will learn from each other and benefit from each other’s experiences for a better future.
It may be mentioned that Saudi Arabia had undergone significant labor reforms that include allowing the workers to transfer their work from one employer to another and open up opportunities for Pakistani nationals as well as businesses.
They also decided to counter the dangerous trend of Islam phobia and decided that OIC should be used to address the issue of increasing intolerance which is creating problems.
The Saudi side lauded Prime Minister’s role for settling escalating tone of disrespect of Islam and Muslims which needed to be addressed and added that Saudi Arabia was working closely with PM Imran Khan to address the concerns.

More Stories From Business

