PM’s Resolve To Make The Country A Welfare State Lauded: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 03:07 PM

PM’s resolve to make the country a welfare state lauded: Mian Zahid Hussain

Masses should be provided more relief, FPCCI to cooperate with Govt, Political frictions be reduced for swift uplift

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday lauded the resolve of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to make the country a welfare state.
The PM has guaranteed a change in economic policies to trigger growth and provision of jobs which has pleased masses and the business community, he said.
Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader government is trying to support poor despite the scarcity of resources while education is getting priority which is imperative for the national development.
The former minister noted that earmarking six billion rupees for provision of affordable edibles at utility stores, Insaf cards, shelters, free food, and other steps indicate the inclination of the government to provide relief to the poor. He said that the PM and ministers have repeatedly claimed that the economy has stabilized but it is yet to reflect in prices of necessities so that masses braving runaway inflation can get some relief.
Mian Zahid Hussain noted that tough decisions in 2019 made life difficult for the general public and the business community and now it should be reversed to propel growth.


He noted that steps to provide relief to the masses are laudable but a continued hike in power, gas and POL prices should be stopped it is hitting people and the businesses.
The veteran business leader noted that political struggle and host of crises have disappointed masses and left businessmen in a lurch, therefore, steps should be taken to restore their confidence so that Pakistan can be transformed into a welfare state.
He said that bureaucracy and some sections of the business community are still worried while NAB has done nothing except pushing government and opposition away which should be given serious consideration.
Parliament should be given due importance, Senate has not seen a session for four months which is not sending positive signals and Ordinances should not be issued bypassing the system as it is not strengthening democracy. The government should tackle reservations of the opposition without compromising on its principles so that it can improve image and initiate transformation without difficulty, he demanded.

He said that the business community under the leadership of President FPCCI Anjum Nisar will fully cooperate with the government.

