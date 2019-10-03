UrduPoint.com
PM's Upcoming China Visit To Further Bolster Ties Between Two Strategic Partners: Khusro Bakhtyar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 28 seconds ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:10 PM

PM's upcoming China visit to further bolster ties between two strategic partners: Khusro Bakhtyar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's upcoming visit to China would further bolster bilateral trade and economic ties between the two friendly neighbours.

Talking to Ambassador of China, Yao Jing , he said during the visit expansion of China Pakistan Economic Corrodor (CPEC) framework including cooperation in agriculture, industrial and socioeconomic sectors would be discussed.

The Chinese ambassador called on the minister to discuss the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China, a press release said.

The two dignitaries expressed confidence that the visit will further strengthen friendship between the two strategic partners.

Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, and senior officials of the ministry were also present in the meeting.

Khusro Bakhtyar said China was a close and strategic partner of Pakistan and bilateral partnership between the two countries would continue to touch new heights in future.

It is in this backdrop that Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting China to further promote bilateral trade and commerce exchange, the minister added.

He said CPEC offers enormous potential to boost national economy and reduce poverty adding the pace of projects under the CPEC had accelerated after the incumbent government came into power, he said.

On the occasion, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing appreciated the minister for planning for gearing up the momentum on CPEC portfolio.

He expressed satisfaction on the pace of CPEC projects and said ongoing phase of CPEC would bring about socioeconomic benefits for the welfare of the people of Pakistan.

During the meeting, various CPEC projects including development over Special Economic Zones (SEZs), ML-I, holding of the next Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting which would be held in Islamabad in November came under discussion.

