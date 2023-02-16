UrduPoint.com

PMYP, ICCI Ink MoU To Promote Youth Entrepreneurship In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Prime Minister's Youth Program and the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote youth entrepreneurship in Pakistan

Prime Minister's Youth Program and the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote youth entrepreneurship in Pakistan.

The signing ceremony was held at Prime Minister's Office in which the President ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and Deputy Secretary Youth Affairs Dr. Ali Malik signed the MoU.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Senior Vice President ICCI, Mr. Fahad Waheed, Executive Members ICCI, Ch. Javed Iqbal, Sheikh Muhammad Ijaz, Maqsood Tabish, and others were also present at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the President ICCI stated that this partnership was essential for fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and promoting economic growth in the country.

"Through this MOU, the two organizations can work together to identify and support talented young individuals with innovative ideas, offering them training, mentorship, and access to resources and funding to turn their ideas into successful businesses" he added.

He said that by nurturing young businessmen and women and providing them with the tools they needed to succeed, the ICCI and PM's Youth Program could help to create jobs, drive innovation, and boost economic development in the country.

