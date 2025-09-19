PMYP on business, trade linkages briefs on 40th, TEI, 2025 in Jakarta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) on overseas and business and trade linkages Sheharyar Memon has briefed, the Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on 40th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2025 and the CEO Summit Jakarta and future perspective of Pakistan and Indonesia trade ties.

During a meeting, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan in his office, Sheharyar Memon shared the objectives and outcomes envisioned from this initiative, particularly its role in preparing Pakistani entrepreneurs, professionals, and youth leaders to actively participate in the 40th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2025 and the CEO Summit Jakarta, said a release issued on Friday.

Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) present a comprehensive briefing on the forthcoming Networking Dinner and Briefing Session, being organized in close collaboration with the Embassy of Indonesia, Islamabad.

These prestigious platforms will serve as vital gateways for expanding Pakistan’s business and trade presence in Southeast Asia while creating new opportunities for our youth to integrate into global economic networks, he said.

During meeting he said that as Focal Person for Overseas Affairs and Business and Trade Linkages, “I remain committed to ensuring that PMYP plays a central role in linking Pakistan’s dynamic youth with international markets, thereby advancing our shared vision of economic empowerment and cross border collaboration.”

Meanwhile in visit to National Press Club, Islamabad and Inaugural Ceremony of sports hall, accompanied Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, he also felicitate the initiative by NPC underscores the importance of providing healthy, inclusive, and accessible recreational spaces for journalists and the wider youth community beyond serving as a facility for physical and recreational mental wellbeing.

He said that such spaces foster camaraderie, teamwork, and a constructive environment for engagement that extends beyond professional boundaries.

This visit also highlighted the broader philosophy of PMYP, that youth empowerment is not confined to professional or academic excellence alone, but must equally prioritize holistic development, wellbeing, and platforms that nurture leadership in all spheres of life, he said.

It is through such diverse initiatives that we can build a youth ecosystem capable of representing Pakistan positively on both national and international stages.

In networking session at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) on overseas and business and trade linkages also attended a networking Session at the ICCI, where we engaged in meaningful exchanges with the President, Vice President, and General Secretary of ICCI.

The discussions revolved around strengthening the nexus between Pakistan’s business community and PMYP, with a shared vision of promoting youth-led entrepreneurship, skill development, trade partnerships, and investment opportunities.

The ICCI, being one of the country’s most prominent chambers, plays an instrumental role in advancing the private sector, and collaboration with such institutions is vital to aligning youth potential with national economic priorities.