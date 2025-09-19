PMYP On Business, Trade Linkages Briefs On 40th, TEI, 2025 In Jakarta
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) on overseas and business and trade linkages Sheharyar Memon has briefed, the Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on 40th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2025 and the CEO Summit Jakarta and future perspective of Pakistan and Indonesia trade ties.
During a meeting, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan in his office, Sheharyar Memon shared the objectives and outcomes envisioned from this initiative, particularly its role in preparing Pakistani entrepreneurs, professionals, and youth leaders to actively participate in the 40th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2025 and the CEO Summit Jakarta, said a release issued on Friday.
Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) present a comprehensive briefing on the forthcoming Networking Dinner and Briefing Session, being organized in close collaboration with the Embassy of Indonesia, Islamabad.
These prestigious platforms will serve as vital gateways for expanding Pakistan’s business and trade presence in Southeast Asia while creating new opportunities for our youth to integrate into global economic networks, he said.
During meeting he said that as Focal Person for Overseas Affairs and Business and Trade Linkages, “I remain committed to ensuring that PMYP plays a central role in linking Pakistan’s dynamic youth with international markets, thereby advancing our shared vision of economic empowerment and cross border collaboration.”
Meanwhile in visit to National Press Club, Islamabad and Inaugural Ceremony of sports hall, accompanied Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, he also felicitate the initiative by NPC underscores the importance of providing healthy, inclusive, and accessible recreational spaces for journalists and the wider youth community beyond serving as a facility for physical and recreational mental wellbeing.
He said that such spaces foster camaraderie, teamwork, and a constructive environment for engagement that extends beyond professional boundaries.
This visit also highlighted the broader philosophy of PMYP, that youth empowerment is not confined to professional or academic excellence alone, but must equally prioritize holistic development, wellbeing, and platforms that nurture leadership in all spheres of life, he said.
It is through such diverse initiatives that we can build a youth ecosystem capable of representing Pakistan positively on both national and international stages.
In networking session at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) on overseas and business and trade linkages also attended a networking Session at the ICCI, where we engaged in meaningful exchanges with the President, Vice President, and General Secretary of ICCI.
The discussions revolved around strengthening the nexus between Pakistan’s business community and PMYP, with a shared vision of promoting youth-led entrepreneurship, skill development, trade partnerships, and investment opportunities.
The ICCI, being one of the country’s most prominent chambers, plays an instrumental role in advancing the private sector, and collaboration with such institutions is vital to aligning youth potential with national economic priorities.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal
UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..
Flydubai grows its presence in Romania
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA
Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years
Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience
MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season
UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit
More Stories From Business
-
Book launch highlights FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah’s legacy of service and reform1 minute ago
-
PMYP on business, trade linkages briefs on 40th, TEI, 2025 in Jakarta1 minute ago
-
British high commissioner visits Lyallpur Museum11 minutes ago
-
British HC visits UAF to discuss areas of mutual interest31 minutes ago
-
Finance minister, GB CM discuss infrastructure, tourism, development plans2 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon chairs meeting with CEOs of TUSDEC, PITAC2 hours ago
-
Gold prices decline by Rs.1,100 per tola4 hours ago
-
ICT exports surge 18.3% to $691 million in July–August 20254 hours ago
-
Kitchen items’ prices ease by 1.34 percent5 hours ago
-
OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri North-1 well5 hours ago
-
Over 545,403 metric tons rice worth of $314.388 mln exported in 2 months6 hours ago
-
Cement exports increase 98.11% to $72.715 mln in two months6 hours ago